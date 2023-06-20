I absolutely love it when our local Kiwanis club puts American Flags out in Downtown, I think those flags are a great reflection of who we are as a Community! It makes me feel proud to live in Chickasha, home of the red, white and blue, apple pie and small town values. It’s a tradition that I hope never ends. Kind of like the Chickasha Rodeo that will be happening this weekend. This year will be the 84th year and as usual the rodeo will be both Friday and Saturday nights.
Another tradition that happens every year is the rodeo parade in Downtown. It will start at 4 pm and we need everyone to get out and support it! Flags along main street and rodeo parades go hand in hand and it’s easy for those of us that grew up back in the 70’s and 80’s to have fond memories of these traditions. But…traditions can die off if they aren’t supported. Having a big crowd Downtown this Saturday would help organizers justify all the time and hard work they do just to put on a parade. We sure need A LOT of people Downtown this Saturday to welcome all the parade entries.
My job as Director of the Chickasha Economic Development Council is to “sell” all the positive things about Chickasha. To promote all the good stuff about our town to new businesses, new homeowners and all our visitors. Having small town traditions like flag days and rodeo parades help me position Chickasha as a place people want to come learn more about. It is kind of mix between a Norman Rockwell painting and a Hallmark movie If you will.
So as you are making your plans to come to the rodeo and parade this weekend, remember you are supporting some of the simple things that Chickasha was founded on. After we enjoy this weekend, July is action packed and gets started with a new parade and fireworks and finishes with a family friendly block party. The days of people complaining that there is nothing to do in our town are long over. If you don’t believe me sign up for our weekly text alerts that are full of event information. For now, get out and support our local rodeo and parade. Small town traditions are what make us special and help us enjoy #TheGoodStuff!
