I love the traditions that small towns have. American Flags down main street and fireworks on the 4th. The Festival of Light has forever changed Chickasha with over 30 years of Holiday tradition. Rodeos, homecoming parades, the Chief Drive-In movie theater, Friday Night Lights…we have so many wonderful traditions here in Chickasha!
On the upcoming Chamber of Commerce podcast that will be released soon, the Chamber staffed discusses all the traditions in Chickasha, both old and new. I saw a post on social media recently by a lady that is from Chickasha but now lives out of state. The post had a picture of the Big Tree at Shannon Springs Park that is lit up every night for Christmas in July. She knew the story that we started doing that during the pandemic and was glad that we were continuing this new tradition.
Everyone has a different favorite tradition, but they are all important. Traditions help define our Community and play an important role in why someone chooses to live here or might even be the factor in why someone new decides they want to move to our town. What is your favorite tradition in Chickasha? The lighted Christmas Parade, Neewollah, the Washita Valley Golf Tournament, the Rock Island Arts Festival, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, Droverstock, the Grady County Fair, Antique Car Shows, we are so fortunate to have so many and I know I am missing some.
My job is to “Sell” Chickasha to new businesses, visitors and most importantly to everyone that lives here and having proud traditions makes that job much easier. We have so much to be thankful for and the more we tell our story, the more people are discovering what makes us special. Sure every town has traditions, but we are embracing the ones from the past as we start new ones that will define us decades from now. I hope you will give the Chamber Podcast a listen when it comes out, we have a lot to talk about here in Chickasha Oklahoma and that is definitely #TheGoodStuff!
