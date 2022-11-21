The holidays are officially here! We opened the Festival of Light this past Saturday night and this week is Thanksgiving, it’s such a wonderful time of year. It’s a time to spend with families and friends being thankful for the many blessings we all have while we celebrate traditions that date back generations. Some of us create new traditions as our circumstances change or our family grows, but the theme of Thanksgiving is still front and center. Here are a few things that I am thankful for, some old and some new.
I’m thankful for the many volunteers that came together over 30 years ago and dared to dream big dreams. The faced skepticism and financial challenges, yet they created an event that now defines our Community. You can’t claim to be “Christmas Town” without the Festival of Light! They provided us the roadmap for success that we are using today for other major projects.
I’m thankful for adversity. Zig Ziglar once said “Sometimes adversity is just what you need in order to achieve major success.” Adversity can strengthen our Community. When we all work together to achieve great things, despite skepticism and negativity, it builds faith and a strong will. Determination and perseverance are powerful traits when we are trying to do things that have never been done before. When MAPS passed and changed OKC forever, there were plenty of people opposed. Even the last MAPS that passed in 2019 had nay-sayers despite decades of proven results.
The thing I am most thankful for this week of Thanksgiving is friends and family. New friends and old friends, people I see every week and those from High School that come back home only for special events. Those friends that live away are so proud of their home town and the progress we are making. They put up posts on social media that tell all their friends what’s happening in Chickasha Oklahoma. I’m so thankful for family that I have here in Chickasha as well as those all over Oklahoma. I’m thankful for the families here in our Community that have owned businesses here for generations and still invest and volunteer to make our town better. I hope everyone enjoys this holiday season, I hope you are thankful for all the good things happening right now in Chickasha, especially #TheGoodStuff.
