By now most of you know that this holiday season we will be celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light. Hopefully you also know that we will be opening Phase 1 of the new Downtown Park featuring a Leg Lamp that won’t blow down with a gusty wind. Both of these events will draw visitors from all over Oklahoma, but also from all over the Country. So as a resident of Chickasha knowing we will have literally 200-300 thousand visitors coming to our Community, what else do you want them to see while they are here?
One of the things to be discussed with the upcoming Leadership Chickasha class will be “first impression training.” When a visitor comes to town and asks questions about what there is to do or if they need information about one of our attractions, what answers will they get from restaurant, hotel and convenience store staffs? Will they be greeted with a warm welcome and told we are glad they are here? This is a challenge many communities face and hopefully we can put our best foot forward this upcoming holiday season, but we need everyone willing to be part of the solution.
As our visitors arrive, what do they see? Are our entry ways clean, do we have good signage? When they visit Downtown and the Leg Lamp, does it feel festive like Christmas or is it just kind of plain? Some of our visitors will be making their traditional drive to Chickasha, while others will be coming for the first time in years or possibly ever. What impression do they take away when they return home? What pictures do they post on their social media and what do they tell all their friends about Chickasha Oklahoma?
I’ve asked a lot of questions because we need your help. Can you help in any of these areas: volunteers for Keep Chickasha Beautiful, volunteers for the Festival of Light? We need everyone to put up Christmas decorations at your house and encourage your neighbors to do the same. We need you to encourage local businesses to get with the Spirit of Christmas and decorate their businesses, or at the very least clean them up a little. I know it’s the first week of August, but as a Community we need everyone planning NOW to make sure Chickasha is the very welcoming #ChristmasTown by this upcoming holiday season. Do you have an idea for what we should do? Are you willing to help make things better by volunteering? Call, message or email me at jim@chickashaedc.com and lets fill our town full of the Christmas Spirit for all our visitors to see and make sure that when they return home they are telling everyone they know about Chickasha and #TheGoodStuff.
