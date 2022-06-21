This past weekend I heard someone that I respect a lot say that something couldn’t be done because “this is Chickasha.” I was taken back because this person is usually pretty positive and what he was describing that couldn’t be done didn’t seem difficult to me. When I started writing this weekly column two years ago, I wanted to help people see all the good things happening around us, rather than focusing on the negative. There’s not a week that goes by when I don’t hear someone say: “I enjoy reading your articles.” The Chamber marketing director even started a facebook group called #TheGoodStuff in Chickasha and dozens of new people sign up to join that group each week.
Old habits can be hard to break and sometimes we don’t realize how powerful the mind can be. In the book “The Secret” by Rhonda Byrne, she emphasizes that “you become what you think about most, but you also attract what you think about the most.” She goes on to say that “the law of attraction simply gives you whatever it is you are thinking about.” This type of thinking has been around since the beginning of time and some form of it has been in many different books. All I know is that it’s powerful and it works.
We can’t sell ourselves short and say “that will never happen here.” We need to send positive thoughts out to everyone we know about the good things happening in our Community and then watch that positive energy come back to us. Whether you believe you can or you can’t, you are right. Let’s believe we can. We need to practice gratitude for the town we live in, while we visualize all the incredible things that will be coming our way. Even our challenges can be wonderful opportunities in disguise.
Please know that it takes more than just positive thoughts to create change, we must also have an action plan and implement it. But…it all starts with how we think of ourselves and our Community. We must replace “this is Chickasha” by visualizing in our minds what will be happening here next. I met with a lady just last week that has lived here her whole life and told me she has decided to start her own business in Downtown because she loves all the positive things going on right now. Do you see what I mean, that is the law of attraction that author Rhonda Byrne talked about, but instead of it being a “Secret” maybe we should just call it #TheGoodStuff.
