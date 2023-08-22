When good things are happening in a town, it’s not long before other towns are trying to figure out why? They want to know what the “secret sauce” is that is being used to produce results. In today's world everyone wants instant results, shortcuts are in high demand. Not many want to do things the “old fashioned way” of working for it.
At last week’s State of Education, a packed house at the USAO ballroom heard three different school leaders that all had common theme in their message: “Let’s all work together like never before.” Dr. Rick Croslin was the first to get the audience excited about Chickasha schools and then was followed by the passion of new USAO President Kayla Hale. Dr. Gayla Lutts, Superintendent at Canadian Valley Technology Center was the final speaker. They all three face challenges at each campus, but they also know that if they work with each other, everyone wins. Seems so simple, but yet it can be very rare if you don’t have the right leadership. Luckily for the state of education in Chickasha, we do have the right leadership!
In previous columns I have mentioned the comments from various Mayors when Chickasha hosted the state wide Mayor’s conference. I still love the quote from one of them that said “You can smell the momentum in Chickasha.” Many of them asked questions about what was going on in our Community. Much like our educational leaders, our City leaders also understand the importance of working together. That doesn’t mean that every decision is unanimous, but it does mean that most of them can see the vision for our town’s future.
Just because the solution to a challenge seems simple, doesn't mean it’s easy to do. During the 100 year anniversary of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce, there was a scrap books out on all the tables for people to see. There were a lot of newspaper headlines about boards not getting along, city council members walking out on the mayor and plenty of blame for the City Manager. Those kind of issues are very common in all towns and it almost always slows down or stops progress.
As my favorite mural in Chickasha says “Good Things Happen Here.” It may sound simple, but not all towns can say that right now. The secret sauce that we have right now is that we are all working together towards the same goal…growing Chickasha. It’s not much of a secret, but it’s incredibly powerful when we do it. When all the oars are rowing the boat in the same direction, well that’s #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.