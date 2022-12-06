I love my job! I get to talk to a lot of people about what’s going on in Chickasha. Citizens that live here, visitors in from all over the Country, Media coming to do stories about the Leg Lamp and friends and colleagues that I have worked with in the past that I am connected to via social media. I keep hearing things like “love what’s going on in Chickasha” and “it’s great to see things finally happening in our town.” I have talked to multiple entrepreneurs that have or are getting ready to open small businesses because they want to capitalize on “all the momentum we have.” I love it when so many people are excited about Chickasha!
At the City Council meeting this week, a businessman from California, with ties to Anadarko made a video presentation showing what kind development he would like to put in our Downtown. He used 3D imaging to show what our Downtown would look like if his development happens. Chet Hitt has successful developments in California and Arizona and now is considering investing over $5 Million in Downtown Chickasha. His presentation showed a combination of restaurant, event venue, distillery and tourism placemaking that you might see in OKC or Tulsa.
If you google “Law of Attraction” it will give you the pretty simple definition: Like attracts Like. Some years ago, I read the book “The Secret by Rhonda Byrne and she explains the Law of Attraction in great detail. For Downtown, I believe the Law of Attraction was first put in use when a couple of businessmen made the commitment to keep the Chickasha Hotel in tact by applying for grants and converting it into low income housing. By preserving that iconic structure, built in 1902, the first step to attracting new businesses to Downtown was taken. The next step was for the City to offer Downtown Grants to entrepreneurs to purchase and remodel buildings. Without this grant, the exciting progress we see in Downtown would NOT have happened.
When you mix in fun events like the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, Christmas in July, Neewollah, the Rock Island Arts Festival and the Rock Island Ride, we have a vibrant Downtown full of energy and excitement. When it was announced that the Chickasha Community Foundation was building a new Downtown Park, it showed everyone that even more development was coming. The Chickasha Leg Lamp has only been officially up for a little over a month, but it’s immediate impact has already been felt. Chet Hitt made multiple comments at the City Council meeting about the Leg Lamp and the impact he felt it would have on tourism, which helped him choose Downtown Chickasha.
The Law of Attraction simply means “Like attracts Like” and you don’t even have to understand it for it to work. When a Community comes together and believes in itself, good things happen. By 2025 Chickasha will have the most exciting Downtown in Oklahoma with the exception of OKC & Tulsa if Mr. Hitt’s development happens, but even more exciting businesses will come to Downtown because of the Law of Attraction. We must keep the momentum and excitement going so that our Community continues to attract #TheGoodStuff!
