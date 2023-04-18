This Friday night a group of over 400 people will gather at the Grady County Fairgrounds and celebrate 100 years of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce at the annual Chamber Gala. This sold out event will pay tribute to the many business leaders of the past, while also recognizing the accomplishments of many business leaders from 2022. Chickasha is truly blessed to have so many businesses that have been around for generations and believe in supporting the efforts of the Chamber.
I’m sure there will be stories from the past that many will remember, but also other noticeable events that happened before any of us were around. A lot has happened in the past 100 years that we can all be proud of and it will be fun to revisit yesteryear. I love the intriguing history of our town and can still remember businesses that were thriving in the 70’s and 80’s but are no longer around. I still remember my first job ever at The Dixie Department store in Downtown. Stan Levine and Bill Miller made quite an impression on me then, but made a lasting difference as they served the Chamber well for so many years. They are two of MANY that wanted the best for Chickasha.
As I look down the hallway by the Chamber Board Room, I see pictures of past Chairman. There are many that I know or know of, but all of them contributed to make things better. It’s fun to see generations of family members that all did their part at the time to make Chickasha a great place to live, to make us an All American City!
I think about the famous quote from President Kennedy: “Success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.” There are so many people that have volunteered and served over the last 100 years, it’s impossible to recognize them all, but we know there has been a lot of success. I believe we are at a historic time in Chickasha where are past and our future are colliding. We must learn from our past, but not let it define us. We must embrace our future without being consumed with it as we are living in the present.
Congratulations Chickasha Chamber of Commerce on celebrating a Centennial of service to our Business Community. So much to be proud of, but even more to look forward to in the future. Chickasha is changing and growing right before our eyes and the Chamber is playing a leadership role along with others. It’s our time Chickasha, time to appreciate the past as we soar into the future. It’s our time to celebrate #TheGoodStuff!
