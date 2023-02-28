Does the thought of Chickasha having a vibrant Arts District in Downtown surprise you? Most towns of our size might have an Art shop or a retail business that sells some local art but I doubt that they can compare with everything we have in our Community.
This Thursday through Sunday, the Chickasha Community Theater will have performances of “Arsenic and Old Lace” featuring many people from around our town. There are still people talking about their performance of “A Christmas Story the Musical” from December. I think there was even a letter to the editor of paper praising the efforts of the Community Theater’s Board to make those performances happen. The CCT will have other performances all throughout the year for everyone to enjoy.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council will have a free Saturday morning class for kids this weekend and then on March 10th they will have the 2nd Friday Art Walk throughout Downtown. The first one they did in February was amazing and I’m guessing this next one will have much warmer weather. They are a very active organization with a storefront in Downtown where you can purchase incredible art from our very talented local artists.
New businesses are set to open in March at The Production House, but there is more than retails businesses there. This is a collaboration between Intellego Media’s Reagan Elkins and the Kristens from Oh18. Several music videos have been filmed there recently and more film projects will continue throughout the year. This studio will also play a major role in helping Chickasha land its next movie shoot.
Carrie Chavers is the owner/artist of the Chickasha Art Center. She is a former CHS Art Teacher that opened her own business back in 2014. Besides offering art classes, she is also a very active artist that did all the murals at Legends Pubhouse. She is offering a Spring Break Art Camp March 13th-17th.
Everyone knows that Chickasha is the home to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, so the arts are a big part of our identity. But since the Art Wrecker studio opened up, our art brand has grown tremendously. This weekend they will open “un(SEEN)” a juried exhibition that will run through April 1st. Under the guidance of Jordan Vinyard, her students have put on events for Valentines(Art Breaker) and other seasonal fun like a haunted house. Besides inspiring and instructing students, she also teamed up with Reagan Elkins last year for Chickasha’s first ever film festival. It was so popular that when they do it again this Spring, they will have to use an even bigger venue.
I know I say this a lot, but it’s exciting times in Chickasha right now. Everything I mentioned is happening within a few blocks of each other in Downtown. We really do have an “Arts District” that is thriving, but we must not take it for granted. We want it to grow even more so we need to support the Arts. Attend your favorite event, sponsor an event, help kids get exposed to the Arts. When you can literally feel the excitement in your town, well that’s #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.