Recently I noticed a post on social media by a reporter from “The Oklahoman” and he was looking for a drive in to take his son to see a movie. I contacted him via twitter and told him about the Chief Drive In. The next thing I knew he was planning an overnight trip to Chickasha, one of the few towns in Oklahoma that he had never visited.
Since he was a first time visitor, I made sure he and his son got to enjoy lunch from one of legendary restaurants and then we took a tour of our City. This reporter has covered Downtown OKC for decades and loves old buildings and all attempts to restore them. He treasures history and appreciates when Downtown restoration also includes telling the story of old buildings and what happened in them decades ago. We also toured USAO, Shannon Spring Park, several industrial areas as well as some of our new home developments. He saw Chickasha like most of us cannot, through the eyes of a first time visitor that sees all the opportunity that is in front of us.
This reporter has witnessed up close how OKC had an image problem and how the City invested in itself to become a place where people wanted to work, live and play. He stressed how close we are to major revitalization and kept using the words like potential and progress. When I described our current business climate as one where the City, EDC, Chamber, Schools and private business are all working together, his words changed to amazing and unique.
He called me the next day as he was leaving Chickasha and headed back to Edmond. He and his son had a great time at the Drive In seeing “Dr. Strange.” They did some more sight- seeing around our Community on their own. He continued his praise of what we have now and encouraged us to continue on with our current direction of revitalization. He encouraged us to “tell our story or someone else will tell it for you.” Most of what he told me, I was already aware of, but sometime hearing from someone with his experience validates our plan. Sometimes that encouragement can be like a shot in the arm to keep going. Sometimes I’m just like everyone else and need a good dose of #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.