In the latest sales tax report, Chickasha saw another month where tax collected for this period exceeded the same period last year. Obviously inflation contributes to this, but so do you! As we approach the last two weeks before Christmas, it is critical to our local businesses to Shop Chickasha. We have so many different options for everyone on your Christmas list, please spend your money with your neighbor’s business. As our City Sales Tax revenue grows, that’s a positive sign for our businesses but also a crucial trend for our City budgets.
This is also the time of the year that we see thousands of visitors during the Festival of Light. Please welcome them and be patient with the minor traffic back ups because they too are “Shoping Chickasha” and increasing our sales tax. Our restaurants may be packed with visitors making it harder for you to get in on the weekends, but we should be thankful for this increase in our local economy. When visitors spend the night in our local Hotels, it’s great for the Hotel, but it also helps us promote tourism because those visitors pay a Hotel/Motel tax. As the City collects the Hotel/Motel tax, by law that tax revenue can only be spent on tourism and economic development. So our visitors help us attract even more visitors as well as help us attract new businesses to town. Kinda makes you like all these people coming to town, doesn’t it?
In order for our City to operate, it has to have a sufficent budget to be successful. The majority of our City’s annual budget comes from sales tax revenue. As we grow sales tax, it allows the City to address more of the needs of the Community. It’s really that simple.
Please spend your money with our local businesses and please welcome our visitors to town. Not only is it the right thing to do, it should also feel good. Let’s be proud of who we are and be excited about where we are going. As we wind down the last few days of 2022, our optimism for the New Year should be at an all time high. Support your friends and smile at strangers because it’s the right thing to do, helps our City and shows everyone that we believe in #TheGoodStuff.
