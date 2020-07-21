Shannon Springs Park dates back to the early 1900s, but in the mid-1930s, the WPA constructed many things in the park, including the amphitheater.
The seats and the stage are constructed of native sandstone. A WPA shield in concrete showing the year 1939 is located on the back side of the stage area, and numerous shields have been engraved in the concrete walkways.
The Chickasha Parks and Recreation recently posted that Dinosaur bones were discovered at Shannon Springs Park in 1915. The City crews back then dug the resevoir in Shannon Springs Park and found the huge bones and turned them over to the University of Oklahoma. No one today knows where the bones are now.
I knew the park was a WPA project from the 1930’s, but had never heard anything about dinosaurs! I remember Shannon Springs being a fun place to visit as a kid. A small zoo, an old jail, a really neat playground and fishing derbies. The high dive at the pool was kind of scary, but so much fun! I remember Shannon Springs before there was a Festival of Light.
As hopefully everyone knows by now, the Festival of Light Christmas Tree is lit up every night in July for Christmas in July. I love to drive through the park and get a little Christmas spirit during this hot July. It’s also really cool that the tree can be seen from a distance as people travel the highways around Chickasha.
This Saturday, July 25th, there will be a Christmas Concert in the Park. Admission is free and social distancing will be in place. You can also watch it live on the Visit Chickasha Facebook page. The Imaginaries will be performing Christmas songs under the Festival of Light Christmas Tree. This band with local ties, is receiving National exposure with their song and short film “Revival” and this promises to be a great show!
Sitting under a Christmas tree enjoying a little Christmas Spirit on a hot summer night… That is #TheGoodStuff
