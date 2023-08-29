I recently attended a statewide conference in OKC called “Select Oklahoma.” It was a two day conference connecting Economic Development people from all over the state and was full of important data for both rural and urban Oklahoma. So much good information was shared and so much had to do with workforce. Instead of just rehashing the problems employers have finding enough people to work, I really appreciated hearing about solutions and one in particular…our Career Techs!
We are so fortunate to have one of the Canadian Valley Technology campuses here in Chickasha. The CVT staff here at the Chickasha Campus work closely with local manufacturers to provide training for their employees as well as instruct our high school students on all the job opportunities waiting for them as they complete high school. There are so many trade jobs now available once a student goes through Canadian Valley, this demand has never been higher.
While I was at the conference, it seemed like every session I attended had speakers singing the praises of our State’s Career Tech system. Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell was one of the keynote speakers and he told the story of being in Dallas talking with a company considering relocating to Oklahoma and that company representative stressed what an asset places like Canadian Valley Technology Center are to the business community. Oklahoma is one of only a handful of states that offers so much on the job training through Career Techs.
At this Select Oklahoma conference, one of the presenters had a slide that showed the average annual salary of many of the trades that people can get their training from at Canadian Valley and it was eye opening. It is obvious that our world has changed and so has the workforce demands. Chickasha High School is up an astounding 19% from last year and Tuttle is also growing their enrollment. We need those students eventually entering the workforce to fill those high paying positions, but we will also need to grow our CVT campus here in Chickasha!
It’s very exciting to see the opportunities that are available to our young people and for our Community to grow, we MUST have the workforce, it all goes hand in hand. Future opportunities can also bring some growing pains, but addressing the challenges we face when things are growing is much more fun than some towns face when things are drying up. We will have an opportunity to support Canadian Valley Technology Center and all the students that depend on the school to help them enter the workforce, but more on that next week. For now we need to be thankful for the training they provide and realize that when our young people have great paying job opportunities because of the CVT, well that is definitely #TheGoodStuff!
