I read a lot of posts on social media to better understand the perspective of citizens in our Community. Some posts I agree with, others I don’t, but everyone has a right to their opinion. For a town to be successful, the citizens must believe that progress is happening, even if that progress is slow. Last week I saw a post from someone that said that no one in Chickasha was doing anything to make our town better, so I thought this might be an opportunity to raise awareness of the many passionate people that are working to make Chickasha better. There is actually so many that I can’t name them all, but I do want to highlight a few that I have worked with recently.
Abby LaForge was part of the original group of big dreamers that started the Festival of Light 30 years ago. After serving on that original volunteer committee for years, Abby has recently re-joined the Festival of Light Board. She has a vision and a passion for the event and is chairing the gift shop committee. With this being the 30th Anniversary of the Festival, she is helping the FOL Board bring back some of the magic from the early years as the events expands to be even bigger this year.
Keep Chickasha Beautiful has evolved from a social media campaign into a monthly committee of citizens that want our town to look better. This committee meets monthly on the first Wednesday at noon in the Chamber Board Room. Kimmy Loggins and Rachel Bernish are coming up with creative solutions on how to raise awareness and grow our Civic Pride. Their enthusiasm is contagious and you will be hearing more about their ideas and plans in the next few weeks. As we prepare for our busiest tourism season ever, there’s never been a more important time to “Keep Chickasha Beautiful.”
The Community Alliance Committee was started earlier this year to bring non-profits, government groups, churches and concerned citizens together to discuss the needs of people facing poverty and homelessness. This group is led by Bobby and Crystal McFarland from The Salvation Army and Zack Bowles from Resurrection House meets the last Wednesday of every month at 9 am in the Chamber Board Room. The goal is to help those in need that also want to help themselves by understanding what role each group plays and to eliminate duplication of services. Each meeting more people show up, all with the same mission: “how can we help.”
Mayor Mosley is leading the City’s efforts to find the necessary funding to improve our Water in Chickasha. This is a complex issue that will take time, but progress is being made because he understands the challenges and he cares. He truly wants the water issue to get better and I believe he and the rest of the City Council will put a plan in place to improve Chickasha’s long term water issues. Their plan make take significant time, but positive change is coming. The City Council meets the 1st and 3rd Mondays of every month at 6:30 on the 2nd floor of City Hall and every meeting has an opportunity for “Citizens to be heard” and can also be watched online on the City’s YouTube channel.
There are so many groups and individuals working to make Chickasha better, there’s no way to mention them all here. If you really care about our town, what are YOU doing to make it better? Energy Vampires will always complain about what’s wrong, but people that care will always show up to do their part to make a difference. Thank you to not just the individuals that I mentioned, but to everyone that volunteers in some way to make things better and does so because it’s the right thing to do, never expecting a thank you. You all know who you are and you all are the definition of #TheGoodStuff!
