One of the many things I love about my job is that I get meet and interact with a lot of different people all over Chickasha. I attend various meetings and try to stay current with everything going on in our awesome Town. At this week’s City Council meeting, I spoke with someone after the meeting that said they enjoyed reading this column each week and appreciated the positive view point. They went on to say that if things keep going so well here in Chickasha that I might have to change the name to #TheGreatStuff!
They kind of laughed it off and said that I should keep it #TheGoodStuff but it also made me think a little. As I have stated multiple times, I recognize that Chickasha is not all rainbows and unicorns and we have our problems just like other towns but I continue to see signs of exciting change. I spoke to someone that was back for his 40th class reunion recently and he commented about how he loves what’s happening in Chickasha. He now lives in California, but has property here and is considering developing it because he believes Chickasha is growing. I also got a call from someone that lives in OKC, but his in-laws own property here and he wanted more details about the Downtown Park and how it would impact property that they own. They both follow all our progress on social media.
The Chamber is getting phone calls from new businesses that will be opening in the next few months and want to be involved in the many upcoming events before they are even open. Five announced housing developments are underway, but several other ones are in negotiations. This coming Holiday Season looks to be the biggest one our Community has ever seen with the 30th Anniversary of the Festival of Light and the New Downtown Park opening. There is a Documentary movie being made about origin of the Leg Lamp and national travel magazines are including us when they are discussing all the things to do when traveling through OKC(“Southern Travel + Lifestyles” May/June issue). There’s a reason for all the excitement.
We are making progress on telling our story. One of our business stakeholders likes to say that “we are being watched,” and it’s pretty obvious that he is right. As a Community we need to seize this opportunity that is in front of us and get busy. We need to expand our clean-up efforts around town and at our entry ways so that we are more welcoming to visitors. We need some of our businesses to tidy up their store fronts and parking lots on a regular basis and not just a couple of times a year. But…what we really need is all of you out their spreading the word and telling our positive story. For our Community to go from Good to Great, it will take all of us continuing to embrace where we are going and being proud to call Chickasha home while telling everyone we know about #TheGoodStuff.
