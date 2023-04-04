The Oklahoma Film and Music Office is coming to Chickasha this week to take a tour of our City and to discuss upcoming film opportunities. The State’s budget for film rebates may increase this year from the $30 Million to possibly $50 Million annually and we want to make sure that Chickasha is on the film office’s radar.
Back in 2021, the EDC worked closely with Reagan Elkins from Intellego Media to complete the “Certified Film Friendly” program offered by the State. Since then, we had “A Cowgirl’s Song” filmed here and you can see that now on Netflix. There will be a documentary released to streaming this upcoming holiday season about the Leg Lamp and we are also in discussions with a group about filming a Christmas movie here this fall. There are a lot of details to work out, but the fact they are interested is a positive sign. We don’t just want to have a piece of paper that says we are certified film friendly, we want movie crews witnessing that we are film friendly we they come here.
Why do we want movies shot here in Chickasha? It’s great for our local businesses, from restaurants to hotels, thrift stores to all our retail, there is plenty of business to go around. Above all the economic reasons, it can shine a positive light on our Community for the whole world to see. When bad things happen, media picks up those stories and our City gets associated with things that don’t really represent who we are. So we need more positive stories so that everyone can truly see what Chickasha Oklahoma is all about. Remember those music videos that showcased Chickasha? Home Town Christmas and Christmas Town.
So the next time we have a movie filming here, let’s show our hospitality and welcome them to our town. There could be temporary street closings, they may need lots of parking, they may make some noise while filming or need it unusually quiet. The movie set may make our normal routine at work a little different, but only temporary. Guthrie Oklahoma is known for having a lot of movies filmed there, but things are changing. Chickasha is so much closer to Will Rogers Airport and thanks to Reagan Elkins we now have a movie Production house in Downtown Chickasha. So many positive things coming together for movies, #ItsOurTime and that’s #TheGoodStuff!
