Back in January I did my predictions of some of the things I thought might happen in 2023 in Chickasha. Here we are at the beginning of March and I went back to read what I wrote and I discovered that I need a bigger “Crystal Ball” to forecast what is going to happen the rest of this year. Wow!
Over the next few weeks, I will be working with local businesses on a “Why Chickasha” advertising campaign. There will be more details coming soon on that, but as I was outlining the campaign, it has made me ask that very question: “Why Chickasha?” Why are things moving so fast and why all the interest right now in our wonderful town? I believe the answer is “Synergy.”
According to an online dictionary, “Synergy is the interaction or cooperation of two or more organizations, substances, or other agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects.” My favorite way to explain it is by using a math equation: 1+1+1=5 or the sum is great than the value of the parts or an even better explanation is we are all working together. It’s that simple.
Sure there have been distractions, setbacks and challenges, but we have something special happening in Chickasha right now. More new businesses will be announced in the next 60 days. Boarded up businesses are being fixed up and empty building are being sold to new entrepreneurs. Although we had two local businesses featured on last week’s “Discover Oklahoma” TV show, it won’t be long until they are back to do an even bigger story!
I like to dream big and thought I was when I made my 2023 predictions, but I didn’t dream big enough. Needing a bigger Crystal ball to tell the whole story of what will happen this year in our Community, well of course, that’s #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.