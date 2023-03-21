I love this time of year, so many fun things happening in the month of March. We had an awesome St. Patrick’s Day party last weekend, but my favorite event also got started: March Madness. You never know who’s going to win once that basketball tournament starts, but there is almost always an upset. Some small college always surprises the traditional powerhouse, I guess that’s why they call it March Madness when Fairleigh Dickinson beats Purdue.
Next week there will be several significant announcements made that will impact the future of Chickasha. We are in a tournament that also has high stakes called Economic Development. We are competing for developments with other towns, often much larger than us that many would consider traditional powerhouses.
Small towns that believe they can are a lot like small university basketball teams that believe they can. The reason they believe is because they have determined players that overcome all the odds to accomplish what no one though was possible. As details get released next week, it will put a spotlight on Chickasha that we don’t see very often.
For a team to have success, they need a passionate fan base behind them. People that believe success is possible despite the odds. People that can see the path to success, rather than all the obstacles along the way. So Chickasha…it’s time for our Community to show up as fans that believe. Yes there are obstacles in front of us, but we can overcome them. As the announcements become public next week, let’s focus on the excitement of our own March Madness and believe that we are truly on the journey to enjoy #TheGoodStuff.
