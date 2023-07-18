One of the most rewarding things about my job is working with young entrepreneurs. I have met quite a few that are considering starting a business and I get a chance to talk to them about business plans, marketing strategies and cash flow. The rewarding part for me is when they open their business and they are successful and can overcome obstacles because of their determination and perseverance. What is absolutely the best though is when they also are engaged in our Community.
Kristen McGregor and Kristyn Allbritton are young entrepreneurs that started the award winning Oh18 Magazine. They also are partners in The Production House in Downtown with Reagan Elkins as well as provide graphic design and social media services for several local businesses. They partner with the Chickasha Chamber on multiple projects and are very active in their church and also volunteer on numerous committees like Keep Chickasha Beautiful. Wow…
Recently they came up with the idea of wanting to do more for our Community and much like the HGTV shows, they wanted to do a Hometown Takeover and improve something in our Community. They chose the “Chickasha” sign on the East entry into Chickasha that welcomes people to our town. They got permission from the City to freshen up the sign with a new coat of paint and do some minor landscaping work around it. The Keep Chickasha Beautiful committee lead by Cheryl Chritchfield, is working on repainting the old fence that is directly behind that sign and that project should be done in a few weeks. There are also plans to work on some outdated signs along the North side of Highway 62 and get them replaced or repainted before the upcoming holiday season.
Volunteerism and taking pride in our Community is contagious. After Oh18 posted pics on their social media of the work they did, a groundswell of people commented positively and some even offered to help with the next project. You can count on the girls from Oh18 to keep helping, they truly have a servant’s heart and a passion to make things better in the 73”Oh18.”
When visiting Mayors make comments about the energy and momentum that they see and hear when they visit Chickasha, it’s things like this that contribute to that feeling they get. Our days of “poor us” are over and now we not only know we can do anything, but we are showing everyone that we CAN do anything. As I mentioned in a previous column, the Chickasha Area Arts Council painted on a fence at 6th & Chickasha avenue “Chickasha…Good Things Happen Here.” Thanks to the efforts of many volunteers in our Community we are getting stronger every day and more and more people are witnessing #TheGoodStuff.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.