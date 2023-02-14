I talk to a lot of people that are considering moving to Chickasha or opening a business here. As I provide them with information on our Community, I always make sure I also ask them “Why Chickasha.” The answers range from: “close proximity to OKC” to “this is the kind of town I want to live in.” Let that last answer soak in a little bit.
Last Friday night the Chickasha Area Arts Council held its first monthly Art Walk along Chickasha avenue. Although it was cold, an impressive crowd walked up and down the streets enjoying each venue and the Arts that were available. I was a bit taken back when I heard people discussing how far they had to park(usually within 2 blocks or closer) from their first venue, but instead of complaining, they were excited. It was so great to see so many out on a cold February night, I think many were discussing the parking like a badge of honor. They were glad it was so busy they couldn’t park directly in front of the first place they went to. I will discuss more about Downtown parking in future articles, but I absolutely love the excitement I overheard.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will be launching “Clover Days” soon. They will run from March 1st-March 17th and will bring back Restaurant Bingo that was so popular back in 2020. Once you “Bingo” you turn your card into the Chamber and then several winners will be drawn on Friday March 17th to win Gift Cards from local Chickasha businesses. To add to the fun, Wing T’s will be offering St. Patrick’s Day T-shirts that you can order that will say “Lucky to Live in Chickasha.” Do you feel lucky to live in Chickasha?
Sometimes it’s hard to appreciate what we have, but when you talk to people that are moving here, you get a valuable perspective. We ARE lucky to live in Chickasha. We have small town charm where it’s easy to run into friends where ever you go. We are close to the major amenities in OKC, but don’t have the daily traffic and congestion challenges that the metro is faced with. We have a growing University, a thriving Technology Center and we are making major momentum in our Public Schools. We have multiple manufacturers, iconic restaurants, national hotel chains, a fantastic hospital, a busy Sports Complex, one of the top Fairgrounds in the entire state and Chickasha is the County Seat of one of the fastest growing Counties in the entire United States.
Sometimes it easy to take for granted what we have always had and we need to stop and see our Community through the eyes of a visitor. Thanks to the Festival of Light, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, the Sports Complex, the Fairgrounds and others, we have a record setting amount of visitors with a fresh set of eyes. Contact the Chamber for more information on how you can get a green T-shirt for St. Patrick’s Day that says: “Lucky to Live in Chickasha!” Get out and Shop Chickasha, enjoy some great food with restaurant bingo and let’s show all our visitors that we too see the wonderful things Chickasha has to offer, after all isn’t that the meaning of #TheGoodStuff?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.