Between the Chamber and the EDC, we manage quite a few social media accounts and we will often use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouLive. We use it when we post about something good going on that literally makes you love our town and the people that live, work and play here. Our goal is for all of us to have more civic pride and appreciate the many wonderful events and people in Chickasha.
Recently that hashtag took on an even stronger meaning. Last week the Chickasha Community Foundation hosted a ground breaking for the New Downtown Park. People that attended the event heard from Pat Brooks, the President of the Chickasha Community Foundation, Tim Elliott, CEO of Standley Systems and Mayor Chris Mosley. All three speakers thanked the donors that made Phase 1 of the Park a reality by donating $25,000. Twenty four different citizens or local businesses made financial contributions that literally showed that they Love Where They Lived! When you add in money from the Chickasha Community Foundation and the Ann O’Bar trust you have the needed funds to complete Phase 1 by this coming holiday season.
The idea of utilizing the land down by the Depot for a Downtown Park has been discussed and even planned for years. But now thanks to all those donors writing big checks, this park is going to happen and Chickasha will never be the same. There may be some people that will be skeptical and say it’s “just a park,” but when is the last time our community came together and raised private funds to create something special? The closest I can come up with is 30 years ago when the original organizers of The Festival of Light got together and put a bold idea into action. The scope of the New Downtown Park is on a much grander scale financially that the FOL was when it began, but this is still a pretty good comparison because it absolutely changed Chickasha and has had an enormous economic impact on our City.
Thanks to the generosity of these local business people, we will enter a new era for Chickasha this November. We will celebrate the 30thAnniversary of the Festival of Light while we welcome a new permanent addition to our holiday festivities. If you would like to see a list of the people and businesses that donated, go to the Facebook page “Chickasha’s New Downtown Park” and get all the details of Phase 1. Phase 2 and 3 will require even more fundraising, so if you would like to help shape Chickasha’s future, contact me at the EDC for a tax deductible pledge form. That way you can also show that you #LoveWhereYouLive as you help spread the word about our Community and all #TheGoodStuff.
