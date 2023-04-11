The Downtown Chickasha 2nd Friday Art Walk is happening again this Friday evening. This is only the 3rd month for the event and it seems like there is just more and more added for participants to enjoy! This month they have added new venues, more activities and there will even be a Flash Mob!
The Art Wrecker will be hosting “Brews and B-roll” after party as part of the Wrecking Ball Film Festival. Besides film, there will be at least 5 different venues with live music, restaurants that are normally closed on Friday evening will be open and the weather should be absolutely amazing.
Does all of this sound like a typical Friday night in Downtown Chickasha to you? I haven’t even mentioned that the Leg Lamp will be turned blue since April is Autism Awareness Month and blue is the color for Autism.
According to our software that provides statistical information based upon cell phone data(Placer technology) over 93,000 people went to Downtown Chickasha in the month of March, 2023. That’s a 23% increase over the same time last year. For the last sales tax reporting period, Chickasha saw a 12.7% increase in sales tax revenue over previous period, the state average was only 6%. Our percentage increase in sales tax was the 4th highest in the state of Oklahoma. These numbers prove that our economy is growing all throughout Chickasha, not just in Downtown.
Get out this weekend and enjoy your town. Take in the Art Walk Downtown or visit one of your favorite Chickasha restaurants. Go bowling, play golf, take in a movie or take your family to Shannon Springs Park. We are making huge strides in Chickasha, but even more is coming. This is the perfect time to soak it in and enjoy #TheGoodStuff!
