Last week my wife and I traveled with some friends to Boston Massachusetts. None of us had ever been there before, but of course we knew the role Boston played in our Country’s history and we were excited to see that history up close. Boston is an incredible city with so much to experience as a visitor, but it also has much that we can learn from and use in our Community. My experience gave me a new appreciation for what first time visitors to Chickasha encounter and further emphasized the opportunity we have in front of us. So what can our Town learn from a Big League City like Boston?
The first thing that stood out to me was how clean their Downtown area was and what an incredible job they did with landscaping. Lighting and signage was helpful and welcoming. It was easy to walk or bike around and they had a beautiful Downtown Park, the first one in the United States. Their park had many statues of people that played significant roles in Boston’s history. The way they designed their Downtown made it feel full or energy and activity.
I talked to many people that work in Boston, from Uber drivers and waitstaff, to convenience store clerks and tour operators. Some were excellent, others were average and a couple were not good at all. No matter their level of service, it really emphasized how important the hospitality workforce is to a City’s image. Our Community needs a First Impression Training plan to showcase our natural Oklahoma hospitality.
Boston history is full of visionaries that were passionate about our Country and making a difference that would last decades. They had people willing to be criticized and ridiculed for believing big things would happen there. It was inspiring on many levels… We can do anything in Chickasha that we are bold enough to dream, there is no limit. Whatever challenges we face, we can overcome them. All we have to do is find the successful formulas used by other cities and implement a version to fit us here in Chickasha. In the next few months we will see more new businesses open in our Downtown as well as the beginning of the New Park. We will begin paying tribute to citizens that helped mold Chickasha. It will start with Noland James, but will continue in Phase 2 with people like Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher, Te Ata, Cleavon Little and more. We have a story to tell here in Chickasha and because of the many stakeholders and their bold dreams, we will start telling it this fall. Boston may be known as Beantown, but we can be Christmas Town and full of #TheGoodStuff.
