The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce banquet was last Friday night and a sold out crowd of over 400 people saw an incredible video that chronicled the past 100 years of business success. It was an amazing video that was produced by Reagan Elkins with Intellego Media with a lot of input from the Chamber’s very own Cassie Poole. Cassie is from Woodward, but is a graduate of USAO and loves history so much that she is on the Board of the Grady County Historical Society and frequently volunteers at the museum during her lunch break. Reagan is from Chickasha and his family roots go back multiple generations here. Two young twenty-somethings that are passionate about Chickasha history…
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce officially started in August of 1923, although there were business organizations before there was one called the Chamber of Commerce. Last Friday’s video lasted fifteen minutes to fit into the gala program, but could have gone on so much longer and included so many more of our prior leaders. Leaders that helped our Community overcome the Great Depression, economic challenges from World Wars, the turbulent oil and gas industry, industries shutting down and so many other community and economic challenges. We have had so many leaders that helped us become an All American City and help us start the Festiva of Light.
These business leaders voluntarily served on Chamber Boards, spending time and personal resources often without receiving anything in return except knowing they were building a strong Community and believing that it was the right thing to do! They did so not for recognition but rather to “plant a tree under whose shade they will never sit.” Those of you reading this now can think of so many people that come to mind that probably helped you in some ways over the years. I hope you will leave their names in the comments when this gets posted online.
There is no way to list all of those that gave of their time or donated funds to make our town successful, but watching that video Friday night was a small way to honor ALL those leaders. Without their efforts to overcome so many obstacles, Chickasha wouldn’t be where it is today. But when you have young leaders that passionately embrace and honor the past so that we can better understand our future, well…that’s #TheGoodStuff!
