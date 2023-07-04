As I drove down Chickasha avenue this week, I had to stop and take a picture of what was being done. The Chickasha Area Arts Council was painting a mural on the fence by Sheppard Supply at 6th & Chickasha avenue. The colorful mural says “Chickasha Oklahoma Good Things Happen Here.” Wow…let that sink in for a moment.
First of all I love murals and we have a bunch of talented artists in our Community. All kinds of new murals have been painted recently both inside businesses and on the outsides. Shakespeare Wine has an awesome now on the outside of their building and The Flower Shop has one being done on their inside. Legends Bar and Grill has some incredible ones inside their restaurant and there are really cool ones on the outside of Brandi’s Bar & Grill as well as the Chickasha Tag Agency. All of these have been done in the last two years, but as you look around Chickasha there are so many more that were done several years ago but still look fantastic today!
I’m a big believer in all the Arts. From the Community Theater to the Production House to Art Wrecker, we have a thriving Art Community in Chickasha. The next Art Walk is Friday, July 14th along Chickasha avenue. Embracing the Arts is a key to Economic Development. We are building a City where people WANT to live and everything I have mentioned so far is crucial to attract workforce.
As much as I love the Arts, the words painted on the mural were even more powerful: “Good Things Happen Here.” When I started writing this column back in 2020 I wanted our Community to see the positive things that were happening here and not just focus on our challenges. To read those words meant that the culture is changing and we do believe Chickasha Oklahoma has good things going on. I have always been a fan of the quote: “Whether you believe you can or you can’t, you are right.” Thank you to all our Artists all throughout our Community and it’s great to be the home of the University of Science and Arts, but even better when we show everyone who we are. Believing that Good Things Happen Here…that’s #TheGoodStuff!
