When I meet people for the first time, they often ask me what I do. When I say the words “Economic Development” their eyes normally glaze over as they try to imagine what exactly that means? Even people that are active in the business industry sometimes struggle to come up with an easy answer or definition. The way I look at Economic Development is often very different than others in my position in other cities around Oklahoma. I believe Economic Development is an “inside job.”
I met with a developer last week that is very interested in Chickasha. Before he met with me, he had been told by several friends of the increased activity we are experiencing in our Community. He had also spent quite a bit of time driving around Chickasha, both in our commercial areas and also in our residential. He wanted to get a feel for why we are seeing growth before he came to talk with me.
Potential businesses almost always look around town and talk with people before I know they are interested. Is our town dirty or clean? Are our restaurant and convenience store workers friendly? Do they like working in Chickasha? When a potential business partner asks someone in Chickasha what there is to do here, what does our local workforce tell them?
We have a lot of work to do in this area that I like to refer to as “First Impression Training (FIT).” I first heard this term from a Leadership Chickasha class a couple of years ago. We will be working with the CVT to launch a campaign this fall that asks “Are you FIT to work in Chickasha?” We will provide short video via a QR code so that employees all over Chickasha can understand how important their job is to visitors and potential new businesses. But…we also need your help!
If you like the progress we are making here, tell everyone about it. Let your friends and family know about how our town is growing and changing for the better. Tell them about the new businesses that have opened this year and also about the new ones that are coming. Those testimonials are more powerful than all the paid advertising that can be done. You see I believe Economic Development is an inside job and when all the people inside of Chickasha help spread the word, then everyone hears about #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.