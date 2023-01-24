Back in the fall of 2019 when I heard there was a position open to oversee Economic Development in my hometown, I started googling to find out more info on what’s had been going on. I found a lot of info from The Express Star, KOOL’s website and also several community Facebook pages. Although I still had family and friends that lived here, I was hoping to get a different perspective of what was happening in Chickasha Oklahoma. I found some positive articles from the news outlets, but was surprised by the amount of negativity I read on social media. As I followed up and visited Chickasha, I ran into several different people that I knew from high school. Some were mildly encouraging, but one was very candid and told me that if I moved here to be sure and only rent a house and not buy because positive people don’t last very long in Chickasha. That’s when I decided that if I was offered the job I would accept it and one of the things I would do was to ask this paper if I could write a weekly column called #TheGoodStuff, I wanted it to be a modern day version of the classic “We saw” that the paper used to feature. In the last week of January of 2020, I started my job overseeing Economic Development, so this week I will begin my 4th year in this position and writing #TheGoodStuff.
During my professional career I saw many examples of negative and positive cultures and the impact they had on overall success. It can be incredibly hard to measure, but you can be easy to feel. From 1992 to 2010, I saw a transformation of culture in OKC and Bricktown. The success of MAPS is well chronicled and the impact is still obvious today. Before MAPS the success of OKC was tied to the Oil and Gas Industry. It took an Economic Development failure, to cause the business leaders and City officials to try a very different approach. They decided to focus on quality of life issues and build a City where they could keep young talent rather than lose them to Dallas, Denver or Kansas City. It’s easy to look back now and applaud those decisions, but I saw firsthand how harsh some of the critics were of Bricktown and OKC in general, back in the 90’s.
The whole point in writing this article each week is to emphasize all the positive things happening in our Community. “What you think about, you get” is a common theme found in a hundreds of books for thousands of years. It’s simple, but it works. As we look at ourselves differently, things begin to change. When we are excited about our town, we tell our friends, co-workers and family that don’t live here and more change happens. This “feeling” is very difficult to measure and explain, but it is very exciting when it’s happening.
In the past week, I have had numerous interactions with people that both live here and those that don’t. I heard a manager of a brand new business here tell a gathering of business leaders from other towns that he has live here since 2009 and has never felt the kind of energy Chickasha has now. I heard one of our City leaders express the importance of keeping our current momentum going as we discussed long term strategy. A local citizen told me they were in a neighboring town recently and they were asked “why are so many thing happening in Chickasha right now?” I attended a recent meeting of the Oklahoma Economic Club and saw the former City Manager of OKC and his remark was “I keep hearing good things about Chickasha.” I could go on and on with these kinds of comments, but the important thing is to tell you that what you are doing is working. People are hearing about the good things happening in Chickasha. At least 22 new retail businesses opened up last year in our Community and I believe more than that will open this year. Retail businesses increase our cities sales tax and as sales tax grows so does the City’s budget to improve infrastructure.
Thank you Chickasha for three fantastic years of #TheGoodStuff. Because of all the positive members of our Community, we are changing the culture of Chickasha. We don’t just believe we can, we are seeing it work right before our eyes. Keep telling everyone you know about Chickasha, tell them all the positive things happening here, tell them about #TheGoodStuff!
