Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and southern Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Bridges may be slick. Light snow will reduce visibility in some areas early this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery bridges and use caution while driving. &&