Have you ever heard someone that has lived here a long time complaining about the size of Chickasha? They are usually referring to population data from the census. According to the census, Chickasha has been around 16,000 in population inside the City Limits for decades. Back in the 70’s when I was growing up, I loved listening to Paul Harvey on the radio and I can still hear his distinctive voice say “an now the rest of the story.” Chickasha demographics are much more than census data inside our City limits, so let’s discuss the rest of the story!
In previous columns, I have discussed our trade area. When you go to the EDC website and search trade area, you will see a map that outlines what we define as the Chickasha trade area and it numbers over 89,000 people that live close enough to shop in our town at least once a month. Our website references multiple sources of how we come up with these numbers and it helps us tell “the rest of the story” on why a business would consider opening in our Community.
But wait…it’s even better! Year to date through the end of April, we have had over 837,000 visits from people that don’t live here. Maybe they came from Marlow, Anadarko, Cement, Amber or any other community outside our City limits, but they are coming. Over 837,000 so far through the first four months of the year. So this means that people don’t just live in our trade area, but they come shop here frequently. All of this data that I am describing is confirmed through Placer software. We first subscribed to Placer back in December of 2021 and we were the only town outside of OKC or Tulsa that used it, now other cities are subscribing because they understand the value of measuring visits.
When national retail businesses announce they are coming to Chickasha, most of us are excited to hear and can’t wait for them to open. Some will be surprised and comment that they had heard Chickasha wasn’t “big” enough to get them to open here. I heard from three different people recently that talked with people that work in the OKC metro area are buying homes in our town, because of how close and convenient we are for their work. Most importantly those home buyers want to live in a “home-town” full of friendly businesses that call you by name when you shop. The perceived distance between the Metro and our Town shrinks every day.
It is obvious that things are changing in Chickasha Oklahoma and I believe changing for the better. We are starting to look at ourselves differently and like what we see in the mirror. We are slowly believing “Yes, we can” and are excited for what’s next. I miss the days of growing up in a small town and listening to Paul Harvey on the radio with my Dad, but I am so excited to see the direction our town is going. As we understand “the rest of the story,” then we can truly appreciate #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.