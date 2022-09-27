According to Census data Chickasha has hovered around 16,000 residents for decades. I often hear that we haven’t seen any significant change around here in years. If I were trying to put a positive spin on things, I could argue that at least we haven’t decreased in the size of our population in the City limits. What we really need to do is just look at the situation differently and use some common sense and other measurable data.
In the economic development field, a trade area is defined as the geographic area from which a community or commercial district pulls a majority of its customers. Chickasha’s trade area population consists of 89,207 people with a median annual household income of $62,161. Almost 90,000 people spend money in Chickasha each year and this number does NOT include visitors. We know that the Festival of Light draws around 200,000, the Fairgrounds and Sports Complex combined also bring in 200,000. Not included in any of these numbers are the amount of people that come to Chickasha public school events or USAO events.
One of my goals in writing this column each week is for us to change the way we look at ourselves. We must quit thinking of ourselves as “poor little ole Chickasha” or “we’re just Chickasha, we can’t do that.” As we market Chickasha in the next 12 months, we will reach out to potential businesses to show them just what our trade area and visitor numbers reflect. All of our information is based upon different software that we use that is very credible. But let’s also use some common sense. Let’s ask Josh Woods from Interurban how many of his customers actually live in the City limits of Chickasha. He may not have exact numbers, but I bet he would tell you that he sees a lot of visitors. What about people that love shopping at Tractor Supply, but live in Marlow or Verden? Statistics show that most of them come here.
Chickasha is growing inside the City limits too. There have been more new home permits issues in a month recently that we used to issue in a year, with five different developments underway. Seems like the question everyone wants answered on social media is what is being built on Grand avenue, not to mention the progress that is being made Downtown. So Chickasha, the next time you look in the mirror, see our Community for what it is, one that is bringing people to town and growing every day. If you look real close when you look in the mirror, you might just see a lot of #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.