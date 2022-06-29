There is another fun filled weekend ahead for Chickasha and I hope everyone has signed up for our text alerts so that you don’t miss any of the action. I saw on social media this weekend that some people said they missed the Rodeo Parade because they didn’t know anything about it, but they would have had they been on our text messaging. Just text ChickEDC to 74121 and you will receive one text a week listing all the activities around our great town!
There is so much going on that I can’t list everything, but I do want to mention a couple of special events. There will be lots of people coming back “home” this weekend. The Washita Valley Golf Tournament is this weekend and it is the oldest golf tournament in the state of Oklahoma and such a long standing tradition for many. On Saturday night, five different classes from the 1980’s will all be getting together Downtown to share memories of growing up in Chickasha. Finally on Monday, July 4th we will celebration our nation’s birthday with fireworks at Shannon Spring Park. Lots of fun to be had this holiday weekend.
For all those that have been gone for possibly a decade or more, I need to share a secret with you. Your hometown is changing and it’s pretty exciting around here. We had a movie shot here last year and you can stream it on several platforms. It’s called “A Cowgirls Song” and I can promise you it won’t be the last movie shot here in Chickasha. There are more coming. Also for those that haven’t been here in a while, Chickasha has it’s own Brewery…AND Winery. Plus we are adding another Winery and Pizza place as well as a new burger place. We have coffee shops opening all over with Starbucks opening soon and at least two others coming in after they open. We also have competing Chick-fil-A bringing in food trucks trying to decide who gets to open a restaurant first.
We have a new Downtown Park breaking ground and targeting opening this holiday season. If you haven’t been to your hometown in a while, maybe you heard how Chickasha was recognized internationally for a 40 foot inflatable leg lamp? It has drawn people here from all over the country and by this November we will have a permanent one on display Downtown along with the USAO Arts Plaza. Yes Chickasha is changing and getting noticed! For all of you that are coming back this weekend, welcome home! We are glad you’re back, but please keep coming back because we have so much more on the horizon. There will be several other BIG announcements later this year that will positively impact our Community in 2023. We hope you enjoy your weekend and feel the momentum and excitement in your hometown. The secret is out, our town is growing and we hope you look around and see all #TheGoodStuff!
