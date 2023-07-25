At each month’s EDC’s Board Meeting, Matt Brooks who does research and analysis on our local economy, produces a report called “Chickasha By the Numbers.” At the July meeting, the report indicated that Chickasha had the highest sales tax report in our town’s history at $1,389.222.47. No doubt that inflation impacts this, but our Community is outplacing inflation.
When you compare this recent sales tax report to the month before, Chickasha showed a 17.4% increase in sales tax revenue. That percentage increase over prior month was the second highest in the entire state, behind only Shawnee. When you compare our last sales tax report over the same period in 2022, we were up over 24% in sales tax collection. Our local economy is growing and that is good news for our local businesses and will also get the attention of prospective new businesses that are considering coming to Chickasha.
This monthly report is all based upon data and facts. Placer data provides us with a way to track visits from outside the City limits of Chickasha. In the first six months of 2023, our Community received over 1.3 Million visits from people that live at least 15 miles from the City limits of Chickasha. That is a lot of people coming to our town to spend their money and it is happening on a consistent basis.
So what do all these number mean and why should anyone care? The days of using census population data are over, they are irrelevant when businesses are considering Chickasha. In 2020 our population was around 16,000 inside the City limits and I do believe that that number will grow significantly over the next 10 years, but it no longer defines us. Chickasha is the hub to many spokes in all directions. People live within a 20 minute drive, but consistently come here to spend their money and the more we share our momentum with our friends, families and co-workers the more that will help all our local businesses. Share the excitement of what’s happening in Chickasha, but know the facts support all the positive energy you feel. Historic growth in our local economy…well you guessed it that’s #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.