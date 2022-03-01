I’ve got a GREAT job! I get to meet with so many people on a weekly basis, some are established business people, others are entrepreneurs that are wanting to start something new. This week I had a meeting with two guys that started multiple businesses here in Chickasha, but what made the meeting extra special is they are also Heroes!
They fit every definition of the word; they have served our Country and they have also served our Community! Josh Woods and Zach Grayson started Interurban restaurant here in Chickasha as well as Two Vets Clothing Company. They also own and operate their Food Trucks, run concessions at the Sports Complex and Fairgrounds. They help local non- profits and local sports teams by donating proceeds from Burger Nights and they sponsor other events around town like 4th of July fireworks and the Festival of Light. They volunteer on City Council, Chamber Boards and other organizations.
Their military service alone makes them worthy of our appreciation, but what they started five years ago also makes them hometown heroes around here. The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship will be held on October 1st this year again in our Downtown. Zac and Josh started this event and claimed it as the official event for the state because they wanted it for Chickasha, not themselves. They had the experience in the industry and had participated in the Texas Food Truck Championship and said “why not Chickasha for the Oklahoma Championship?”
The event has grown every year, even with challenges from Covid. Last year’s event brought around 15,000 people to Chickasha from all over Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Arkansas. Chickasha Oklahoma hosting the State Championship for Food Trucks…let that soak in for a minute. That’s a true “Can Do Spirit” that has a huge positive impact on our Community. Those Food Trucks pay sales tax and the visitors attending also spend money at other businesses while they are in town. Our town is showcased all over the Southwest part of the Country!
This year Josh and Zach are handing the event off to the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce. They will assist the Chamber staff to ensure a successful transition and are looking forward to enjoying all the fun, but without all the time commitments of organizing every detail. They laid the foundation for an incredible event that showcases our town, now it’s time for the Chamber to oversee everything and keep growing it. When you see Josh or Zach, please thank them for starting the Oklahoma Food Truck Championship. Like the volunteers of 30 years ago that started the Festival of Light, it takes unselfish, dedicated people to make a difference in a Community! Having hometown heroes like them is definitely #TheGoodStuff!
