This weekend marks the traditional start of summer as everyone makes plans for Memorial Weekend. Schools are out and that means a lot more traveling for many families. That’s good news for Chickasha as the Fairgrounds and the Sports Complex welcomes thousands of people. Visitor count numbers so far indicate that tons of people are coming to take their pics with the Leg Lamp, expect those numbers to go up even more this Summer.
Besides the regular Summer traffic from the Sports Complex and Fairgrounds, we will also see thousands of visitors from the Chickasha Air Show on June 3rd. Shae Mortimer and the City staff do a great job of putting on an action packed morning of family fun that is free. We will see lots of people visiting our Community for that annual event. Later in June, Chickasha will be host to the State Conference of Mayors. They will be in town for several days enjoying hospitality from our local businesses and seeing what all is happening here. Later in June, one of the oldest Rodeos in the Country will return to the Grady County Fairgrounds thanks to Randy Brown and his hard working committee of volunteers.
Christmas in July will return again this year thanks to the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce and EDC. There will be plenty of incentives to shop local as well as enjoying the Christmas Cooldown Block Party. 4th of July fun and fireworks will happen again at Shannon Springs Park and new this year will be a family friendly Parade through the Park before the Fireworks. There are multiple class reunions planned throughout the Summer and as you can see we really will have a lot of visitors to our Community.
So now we need some help from everyone…Please welcome everyone you see and let them know how much we appreciate them coming to Chickasha. First Impressions are so important and smiles and friendly hellos are free. This is one of the ways we can separate ourselves from other cities. Be friendly and be kind. Maybe that’s something we should practice all the time to everyone, not just visitors. We have so much to offer as a town and it’s getting better every day. So I hope you will welcome our visitors this summer and let them see firsthand what a great Community we have, let them experience #TheGoodStuff!
