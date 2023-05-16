When you are out at your favorite store here in Chickasha do you ever see a sign that says: Now Hiring? It seems like almost every place you go, everyone is hiring. It’s almost comical when someone on social media randomly posts to see if anyone is hiring. Everyone is hiring so how do all these businesses find the work force?
At this morning’s Chamber of Commerce Board meeting, the topic of work force was brought up. I have also been in similar discussions with the State Department of Commerce, the State Chamber of Commerce as well as our State elected officials. Everyone recognizes it as a challenge, but what is the solution?
Like most significant challenges it will take all of us working together to make a difference. We need to continue to make strides between the business community and USAO to engage college students to work while they are going to school and then stay in Chickasha once they graduate. We need to continue to build a Community where people want to live, work and play. I know this sounds like a clique but there is so much evidence that proves this theory right. Quality of Life DOES matter!
In the past two years there have been over 200 new home building permits issued. There have been decades in Chickasha’s past that didn’t have that many, but we still need more. We need homes in all prices ranges available for people to move here. Our Public Schools are thriving with increased enrollment and strong leadership. This is a critical ingredient when young couples are deciding where to live. The Canadian Valley Technology Center does an incredible job in training programs to benefit the workforce. They are appealing to a larger group of students than they ever have.
So what we need now is your help. We need everyone telling their friends what a great place Chickasha is to live, work and play. Let them know how convenient it is to get around town, run into someone you know and receive personalized service. We have a lot of new businesses coming to town and we need ALL our businesses to have enough employees. I want to echo what Mayor Mosley said at this week’s City Council Meeting…”We must all work together to continue this success!” Share with your friends and co-workers that there’s never been a better time to live and work in Chickasha because everyone is hiring! Please go out and tell everyone about #TheGoodStuff!
