The first day of Spring is next week and it’s time to start thinking about what you are going to do with your yard and if you are going to be doing any gardening this year. I attended a meeting with the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce last week and they too had gardening on their mind, but of a different kind…economic gardening.
Economic Gardening is taking care of your existing businesses, it’s that simple. In last week’s column, I talked about needing a bigger crystal ball to be able to predict all the new businesses coming to Chickasha. This week is a good time to appreciate all the businesses that have been here for years.
The Chamber has been promoting “Clover Days” for the past few weeks, encouraging everyone to eat at their favorite restaurant and fill out their bingo cards. You still have until this Friday to turn those cards in and see if you are a winner at the St. Patrick’s Day party Downtown Friday night. Next up will be an Easter Egg Hunt that will reward people for shopping at our local retail stores and finding the hidden egg. Prizes will be awarded for that Shop Chickasha campaign too.
Next week the Chickasha EDC will host a manufactures lunch and the State Department of Commerce will be there proving information on State incentives that can help our local big job providers with capital funding. So as exciting as it is to talk about new businesses coming to town, it’s a great time to be thankful for the ones that have been around for years and support so many of the activities that we have here in Chickasha.
Thank you to all our business partners that are working hard every day to provide jobs, products and services for our town. Thank you to all the small “mom & pop” shops that work off of thin margins, but still have a smile on their faces and are always willing to help one another. As you do your gardening in your yard this Spring, remember we all need to also do gardening in our Community and shop local. Having a strong Community “garden,” well that’s #TheGoodStuff.
