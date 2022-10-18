I remember growing up, my Mom would always be able to find stuff that I was looking for around the house. Sometime I would search for what seemed to be hours and she would come in and find it right away. She would always tell me that it helps to have a fresh set of eyes to help solve a problem.
Back at the start of the fall semester, I had a new intern from USAO start with the EDC. She is the 3rd one over the past two years and I have been truly blessed to have them help me with projects as they learn about Economic Development. As much as I want to help them, I realize they provide valuable insight on how they see our Community. Their perspective is one from a senior in college that is getting ready to enter the workforce. They have all been high achievers, so they usually have multiple job offers as they complete their studies. From an Economic Development standpoint, they are a valued commodity as they enter the full time work force. Most businesses in town would agree we want to keep them in Chickasha to help grow our future.
At the City Council meeting this past Monday night, I provided an Economic Update for Council members. I sent them info ahead of time from a workshop with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. The documents stressed that keeping and attracting workforce was a top priority for the State. Due to a lengthy Council meeting, I shortened my presentation and just briefly touched on the importance of quality of life to attract workforce in Chickasha. Instead of me talking, I think it would have been more effective if I would have had the USAO intern make the presentation.
She’s from the Tulsa area and when she graduates, may return back closer to home or may look for opportunities here. When we discussed last night’s City Council meeting, her perspective was very insightful. As you can image she wants to live and work in a town where there is progress and excitement, most people her age do. She wants to see engaged citizens with an open mind and willing to listen to new ideas. She wants to be in a town with Christian values, but also one where her voice can be heard. Maybe I should let her give the next Economic update at City Council so that we can all hear the importance of growing a town that is attractive to young people? Our future is in front of us and I hope we choose one that is full of #TheGoodStuff!
