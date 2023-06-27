Have you ever been working around your house on a weekend and you start with one project, then get interrupted a couple of times and the next thing you know you are working on something completely different? I’m guessing that’s pretty common, both in our personal lives and in our work lives. I enjoy books, social media accounts and podcasts that encourage us to stay focused on our goals and our desired results and not on the many distractions that come about.
When the Oklahoma conference of Mayors was in town a couple of weeks ago, they were intrigued by the progress we are making in Chickasha. In fact one town that has a population of over 100,000 people, wants to bring a group of business leaders to Chickasha for a visit later this summer. Many of the Mayors that I talked with were impressed with the progress we are making for a town our size and asked what we are doing to have so much momentum?
When you think about what all is happening in our Community right now, it’s easy to understand the interest from other towns, The Woodlands is a major development under construction right now on Grand. The developer has used phrases like ‘major big box retailers and restaurants,” but word has spread on social media of some of what’s coming. We have five major housing developments under construction, our public schools are all seeing much needed building improvements thanks to their bond issue, Canadian Valley Technology Center is also making significant improvements, USAO will welcome the first lady President in its history this August and then there’s Downtown.
Downtown buildings have seen renovations for the past few years thanks to the City’s Downtown Grant and multiple new businesses have opened. Phase 1 of the Downtown Park opened last November when a group of local businesses raised 1.4 Million in private donations in six months to build the world’s largest leg lamp and we all know the many success stories that have been done on that. Planning for Phase 2 is underway now and more details should be released in a few months what amenities will be enjoyed there. And then there’s the Chet Hitt development…
Chet’s energy and passion for Chickasha is contagious, especially for those who have lived here for a long time. He has numerous projects that will be great for Downtown, grow our tourism initiatives and bring new jobs to town. As exciting as all of this, for us to see continued progress we have to stay focused on results. As with any opportunity for progress, there are a few that oppose change. There will be obstacles that pop up and unexpected challenges, but our Community has to stay focused on producing results that will make us all proud. Determination, resilience, and perseverance have never been more important to ensure our progress. When we channel our excitement to focus on results, then we all get to enjoy #TheGoodStuff!
