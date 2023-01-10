Wow it sure seemed like the holiday season went fast. As I reflect back on the time from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, I realize how blessed I am to be part of a big family. Growing up here as a kid, my house was always full of older siblings and as they eventually got married and had kids, our family grew. My parents would always stress the importance of family, but especially during the holiday season. Now that my wife and I have moved back home, we love that same feeling of having our kids come “home” for the holidays. Wonderful food, quirky holiday traditions, home-made peanut brittle, drawing names for Christmas, they all make me think of family and how very important mine is to me.
One of the major strengths of our town is Family! We are blessed with family owned businesses everywhere you look and some of them have been around for 3 or 4 generations and I believe they will still be here decades from now. Think about everything you buy each year and there is probably a family owned business here in Chickasha that you buy it from. You probably have your favorite plumber, electrician, retail store, car dealership, and restaurant and they are all locally owned. We have family owned manufacturing businesses that provide jobs for Community. We have family owned car repair and detail shops, jewelry stores and photography studios. This list goes on and on, but the theme is family.
Family businesses support little league sports. Sometimes it’s because their kids are playing, but often it’s because they know that’s what a Strong Community does…just like a strong family they support each other. They buy ads in the football program and have signs up at the ballpark. They sponsor livestock auctions and donate gift certificates to raffles for non- profits. Many of these family owned businesses provide jobs for our high school and college kids and team them about what it means to work hard. Chamber campaigns like #ShopChickasha are really just encouraging common sense: spend money with our local families and our friends.
I read several social media posts recently from people that had come home for the holidays after being away for years. They commented in these posts how much they enjoyed going to Hicks Western Wear, J&W Grill, Jake’s Rib, and Jay’s Jewelry. They commented on how it made them appreciate the town they grew up in and the hard working families that are still running these businesses today. Family businesses are the backbone of our town and provide the much needed economic stability we need. Thank you to all the families out there that work long hours, sacrifice so much and give even more to make Chickasha Great! Family…that’s #TheGoodStuff.
