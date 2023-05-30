It is very important for a Community to have lots of activities for kids and it’s really good when those activities are FREE! This weekend in Chickasha offers both of those. The Elks Lodge is offering its annual Fishing Derby this Saturday starting at 8:30 am. Kids up to the age of 16 can go try their luck at Shannon Springs Park thanks to LaForge Properties. There’s nothing better than watching the excitement of a kid catching a catfish. This is a great tradition for our Community!
Also this weekend is the Wings and Wheels Air Show out at the Airport. Between 8 am and noon, children ages 8 to 17 can go on a free Young Eagles airplane ride. Registration begins at 8 am by North Hangar 1. The City of Chickasha does a great job putting on this Air Show each year and besides all the fun it is for our Community, it also draws people from all over Oklahoma which helps our local merchants.
The Downtown Park Planning committee is meeting again to work on a plan for Phase 2. There have been multiple social media accounts asking what our citizens would like to see in the next phase and being family friendly has been mentioned multiple times. If you have any ideas or suggestions for family fun, please call or email me at the EDC.
So what does fun family events have to do with Economic Development? The importance of Workforce is at an all time high. It seems like almost every business is looking for employees. The shortage of workers won’t be solved overnight, but it emphasizes the importance of being a Community where people want to raise a family. Those kids enjoying an airplane ride or catching their first fish will be looking for jobs in a few years and let’s hope they are still in Chickasha when they do. We have to keep our local talent, while also attracting more people to move here. The phrase “Quality of Life” has never been more important. We have to continue to prioritize building a Community where people want to work, live and play because that’s how we all enjoy #TheGoodStuff!
