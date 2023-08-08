The President of USAO is a board member of the Chickasha Economic Development Council. At the August EDC meeting, Dr. Kayla Hale attended her first official board meeting. She has an impressive background with the University of Tulsa, but also has roots right here in Chickasha. She also attended USAO. Even though she only officially started on August 1st, she has spent time meeting with different community partners the past couple of weeks. She is the first female President of our University and we all know that it actually began as the Oklahoma College for Women. She brings enthusiasm, excitement and a passion for success. There is no doubt that she and the University will be active, engaged members of our Community here in Chickasha.
Dr. Gayla Lutts is the Superintendent of Canadian Valley Technology Center. She regularly attends EDC meetings, but at this month’s meeting she made a special presentation of the bond issue that they are hoping passes coming up in September. The CVT campuses are all growing and they need to expand their facilities to meet that demand. The role the CVT plays in helping train our workforce has risen significantly in the past few years. They can move quickly to offer classes and training that is desperately needed in our trade area. I am very excited about their new hospitality program, but more on that another time.
Chickasha schools held convocation this week to welcome teachers and staff to the new school year. I was very impressed with the CHS FFA chapter. Their officers ran the event like a business meeting and I promise you there are some future stars in that FFA club. There was lots of enthusiasm, cheering, laughter and optimism for the new school year. Rick Croslin is an amazing leader and has built an incredible team of administrators, teachers and staff that all have one common vision of excellence in education.
As the son of a long time Chickasha public school teacher and administrator, I have a huge smile on my face as I write this. My Dad would be so proud of the dedication to excellence that we have in all three organizations. He believed that inspiring young people to pursue their dreams resulted in future success for a City. From my standpoint, we can’t be successful in economic development without excellence in education. It’s an exciting time in our Community, but thanks to all three of our educational partners our future is even more exciting! Having passionate leaders demanding excellence in education, well that’s #TheGoodStuff!
