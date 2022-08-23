Back at the beginning of this year, I had an opportunity to meet a new resident to Chickasha. She and her husband decided to move to Chickasha based upon location and that they believed it would also be a good place to raise their young son. She contacted me because she wanted to volunteer with some of our Keep Chickasha Beautiful initiatives and was especially passionate about our City Parks. She believes it’s necessary to teach her young son the importance of being involved and taking action; not just “talking” about making improvements. In later discussions, she shared with me her idea of the Chickasha area applying for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This program is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter their family’s income. Wendi Iacobello didn’t let the fact that she was new to our Community deter her, she was determined that kids could benefit from this program. Now her determination has become a reality, one that will benefit kids all over Grady County!
Most of you that are reading this know Tim Elliott, CEO of Standley Systems. He and his family have grown their locally owned business into a successful state wide operation that employs hundreds of people all over Oklahoma. Standley Systems is a strong Community sponsor for our schools and non-profits and their employees regularly volunteer at Community events. If you know Tim, you probably also know that his vision of Chickasha having the world’s tallest Leg Lamp is becoming a reality this Holidays Season. It was only a few years ago when Tim introduced his idea of a leg lamp and was laughed at around town, but his determination grew even stronger when he found out local resident Nolan James claimed to have invented the prop used in the movie “A Christmas Story.” Now in just a few weeks, the polarizing iconic leg lamp will be brought Downtown from Midwest Cooling Towers where it has been built. It will be erected, painted and then have the lampshade set, all in time for the November 5th Grand Opening. Instead of just “talking” about growing Chickasha’s brand, Tim Elliott’s determination is making it become a reality!
The collaborative efforts of some young creative filmmakers is also elevating Chickasha’s brand on a national level. Reagan Elkins, Shane Henry and Maggie McClure started discussing the idea of having a movie shot here in Chickasha just a couple of years ago. Multiple roadblocks almost prevented their dream from happening, but their determination prevailed. After a world premier this Spring in Oklahoma City, “A Cowgirls Song” debuted on Netflix this past weekend. The movie was shot entirely in the Chickasha area and showcases everything wholesome about our town. Those creative filmmakers aren’t stopping there, they are in current discussion about another movie having scenes filmed here possibly this Holidays Season. Elkins also has a documentary in the works that could shine the biggest spotlight on Chickasha that our town has ever seen.
Thoughts become words and words become action, but only with a strong determination. Look around our Community and you will see other examples of determined people that are making things happen in Chickasha. There will always be keyboard warriors that point out any problem we have, but the spirit of determination can overcome any of those people. Determined people inspire others, I know all of these people that I have mentioned have made me proud to call Chickasha home. So who’s next? Who else can stand before strong challenges and show the determination to make our town better? I know you are out there and I know you will do it, because you are full of #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.