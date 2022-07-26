As we are blasted by the heat of summer, we also get to “cool down” this last week of July. As part of the Chickasha Chamber and EDC’s Christmas in July activities, there will be a Christmas Cooldown Concert this Saturday night in Downtown. Festivities get started at 5 pm with free Water Slides and then at 6 pm there will be a free Santa Snow Cone Social with Chickasha’s Cycle Santa. There will be face painting and food trucks for this 2nd annual block party. We will also be entertained by the participants of the “Ralphie Boot Camp” that the Community Theater recently hosted. Live music starts at 7:30 with Cade Roth & the Black Sheep followed by the George Strait tribute band “King George.” Unfortunately the intense heat and lack of rain has put us in a burn ban, so there will be not fireworks after the concert.
This will be our 3rd summer to celebrate Christmas in July. Back in 2020, Mayor Mosley suggested that we celebrate this unofficial month long holiday to help local businesses during the pandemic. Now our event is growing thanks to so many in our Community that want this to be part of what we do every summer. Art Wrecker Studios will be hosting an exhibition , Nuclear Winter, from JD Epperson on Saturday from 5-8pm. Kool Radio will be playing all Christmas music from 10 am to 8 pm on Saturday and the City of Chickasha will have one of their Fire Trucks available for the kids to check out and they will be accepting donations of bottle water to help them stay cool this summer.
The Big Tree at Shannon Springs will continue to be lit up every night to the delight of many and the final free Christmas movie at the Chickasha Community Theater will be this Thursday night with a showing of “A Christmas Story.” Keeping with the spirit of Mayor Mosley’s intentions back in 2020, the Chamber will be awarding those that #ShopChickasha this Saturday. Everyone that brings their receipts totaling $50 spent at Chickasha businesses will be entered into a give-away at 8:30 for hundreds of dollars of gift cards from Chickasha retailers.
If you follow Visit Chickasha on social media or receive their weekly text alerts, you know there is always plenty to do in Chickasha, but this week is really special. I have heard TV anchors refer to us as “ChristmasShay” and I have heard that Festival of Light Director Billy Elkins favorite holiday song is Christmas Town by the Imaginaries, but my favorite thing about Chickasha and Christmas it how much we all come together to help and support each other. I love strong Communities where the Spirit of Christmas lets us all see how similar we are, instead of how we are different. I hope you will “come on down to Christmas Town” this Saturday night and experience all ChristmasShay has to offer, because that’s #TheGoodStuff!
