If I would have told my English teacher, Mrs. Duprez back in 1981 that I would be writing a weekly column for our local newspaper she would have probably said: “Jimmy be careful and have someone proof read it for you because you like to randomly capitalize words.” She was right back then and I am still guilty of that today. One of the words that I love to capitalize but shouldn’t is “Community.” I think she would tell me that it should only have a capital “C” when you say “Community Foundation” or “Community College.” Luckily for me most people that read this are pretty forgiving of any of my mistakes in grammar or punctuation because when I think of Community I believe it’s so important that I have to use the big “C.”
Last week I was at Brandi’s Grill the afternoon before she opened that night. As you can expect, she had a million things going on but still took the time to meet with me and let us film a video for the Visit Chickasha Facebook page. While I was there, I noticed another restaurant owner here in Chickasha going out of his way to help her. He was making suggestions and helping here with preopening activities, that’s the type of person Josh Woods is. The two of them also teamed up back during the Pandemic and they both went on social media promoting other restaurants in town. They encouraged everyone to do curbside pick-up and support local. That is Community with a Capital “C.”
At this past City Council meeting, I had an opportunity to give a report on Downtown improvements. So much has happened the last couple of years with new businesses coming in and the opening of the Leg Lamp, it’s certainly an exciting time. Through a cell phone software program called Placer, we were able to determine that in January of 2023, over 70,000 people came to Downtown which is a 24% increase from January of 2022. This Friday night the Chickasha Area Arts Council has organized an Art Walk. Various artists will be set up in different businesses all along Chickasha avenue. This exciting event will happen the second Friday of every month and is a great indication of how much progress we have made as a Community. I expect a huge turnout of people enjoying the Arts as they walk up and down our Main Street.
When we all work together, amazing things are possible in our Community. At our “Christmas Town” meeting last week, the Chamber Board Room was packed full of enthusiastic people with ideas and excitement for where we are going, as well as pride for what we have done. Positive energy is so contagious that it makes me want to capitalize words that aren’t supposed to be. A capital “C” is for Community, it’s for Chickasha, it’s for a Can-do spirit, and it shows everyone that here in Chickasha we are full of #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.