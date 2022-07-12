My role with the Chickasha Economic Development Council is to promote our town and showcase why new businesses and jobs should come here. We have to tell our story and make sure everyone knows what sets us apart from other communities our size. We need to tell everyone what new businesses are opening and what new events are happening, but sometimes it’s as simple as just promoting what happens here on a regular basis.
The Chickasha Community Theater is made up of a group of passionate volunteers that love the performing arts and have been putting on productions here for years. They take on challenging projects and direct and produce outstanding events featuring cast members from Chickasha and the surrounding area. Besides the crowds they draw for their performances, they also hold try outs and rehearsals that bring people into our Downtown which showcases our Community!
Coming up this weekend are the performances of “August: Osage County.” This production is more geared to adults and tickets are only $12 for adults and $6 for college students. Next week auditions will start for their next play “Into the Woods.” It’s great to see the CCT Board so busy offering live theater entertainment this summer. Please consider getting out and supporting all these hard working volunteers!
I also saw on their social media that they are hosting a Ralphie Boot Camp. This will be a way for kids interested in auditioning for the role of Ralphie, or any of the other kids parts in the musical “A Christmas Story” which will be performed in December. What a great idea to get some kids some practice and exposure during the summer before the official auditions happen later in the year. Plus after completing the Ralphie Boot Camp, the kids will have an opportunity to showcase what they learned at the Christmas Cooldown Concert on July 30th Downtown.
With Phase 1 of the new park opening in November with a permanent Leg Lamp for the whole world to see, we should expect tons of media attention which will draw thousands of new visitors to Chickasha. Now we can add the offering of a live performance of the musical “A Christmas Story” to our list of events. There may be another announcement coming soon of a new fun attraction that would also compliment our theme of being #ChristmasTown. Things are changing in Chickasha and it looks like we are going to be a Community full of FUN activities and #TheGoodStuff!
