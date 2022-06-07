This past weekend was super busy in Chickasha with a long list of activities for people to enjoy. The annual Wings and Wheels Airshow was the big draw, but there were many other events and activities also taking place. Despite that competition, the City of Chickasha did an outstanding job of organizing and executing a fantastic event that was free and full of activities for the whole family.
The EDC recently purchased technology that allows us to track not just how many people attended an event, but where they came from before and where they went afterwards. It’s based upon tracking your cell phone usage and is used by many national companies as they make their marketing decisions. According to the Placer data, people traveled from all over Central Oklahoma to attend the City’s event and they stayed at the Air Show an average of two hours. The data also shows what businesses people went to both before and after the Air Show.
Attendance at the event has grown every year and now has become another tradition that Chickasha can be proud to host. KOCO news crews came down and covered the event and even the Governor came out to enjoy the show. That’s important positive publicity for our Community! When all those visitors return home, they tell all their friends about all the fun they experienced in our town. All the positive experiences add up and influence what people think of when someone mentions “Chickasha.” That is called branding and many critical business decisions are made based upon a City’s Brand! We may even see a new Aeronautical company relocate to Chickasha later this year, you never know.
Our City staff usually only hears the complaints from citizens when there is a problem, they don’t get told “thank you” near enough. They have a tough job to do just to make things work on a daily basis. This past weekend that staff was out volunteering and working long hours so that all of us and people from all over Oklahoma could enjoy a family friendly free event that showcases our town. Shae Mortimer did an outstanding job planning and keeping the whole event going, but a lot of City staff also played key roles. Oh and by the way, our Sports Complex also hosted a huge tournament that required a lot of attention to make sure those visitors also had a great experience.
To everyone that works for the City of Chickasha, Thank You! Thank you for growing this Air Show every year so that thousands of people come to Chickasha. Thank you for the job you do every day that may not grab the headlines like the Air Show did, but please know our City needs you. July first starts the new budget year for the City and there are so many demands for every dollar, but because of your dedication we can be optimistic about our City and all #TheGoodStuff that is happening!
