Back in 2021, the EDC worked with Intellego Media and The Imaginaries on a music video called “Christmas Town.” It showcased Chickasha as a Community that embraces the spirit of Christmas year around and not just in December. For the longest time, our business leaders have sought how to bring visitors to town all throughout the year and not just during the Festival of Light. The music video is set in July and highlights the inflatable leg lamp and activities for Christmas in July. That music video helped us grow our City’s brand of being Christmas Town!
This Friday morning at 10 am in the Chamber of Commerce Board Room there will be another brain storming meeting about “Christmas Town.” We had one this time last year and heard a lot of good feedback about what our Community can do to grow our holiday brand even more. The Festival of Light Board organizes those festivities, the Chamber plans the Christmas Parade and “Buy Chickasha” and of course everyone knows about the Leg Lamp Downtown, but what else can we do as a town to embrace Christmas? The meeting this Friday is open to anyone that has an idea or just wants to hear about what’s going on.
How do we get residents to decorate their neighborhoods more or the businesses to go all out? What new activities can we add to Christmas in July? What fun activities have we done in the past and we need to consider doing again? What are some cool things that other towns do that we might consider here? Where should we put the Downtown Christmas Tree? The goal of the meeting is to brainstorm what else we should consider doing both big and small.
This past Christmas season, the Chickasha Area Arts Council had artists paint holiday scenes on fire hydrants Downtown and the Keep Chickasha Beautiful Committee came up with the idea of wrapping Downtown trash cans with Christmas scenes and applying “Welcome to Christmas Town” magnets on dumpsters around town. So what’s next? Come join the fun this Friday and share your ideas. A strong Community is full of great ideas and that what makes #TheGoodStuff!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.