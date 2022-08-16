There is a lot going on around Chickasha right now. New businesses coming in, parks being built and new events being planned. Many of these activities are being done to improve the quality of life in our Community. For our City to grow, we have to continue to get better at being a place where young families want to live. Next Tuesday we will all have a chance to make a difference in Chickasha’s future.
Chickasha Public Schools are running a Safety and Security Bond issue that does NOT raise taxes, but when you vote YES it does make a big statement that you care about the future of our town. A YES vote means you agree that we need to address a lot of infrastructure needs in our school district. A YES vote means you believe it’s important to have secured entrances and tornado shelters. It means that you care about every student and school because each school site will receive allocations for instructional and technology needs.
It’s time to make a statement about our schools and their importance to our Future. For this bond to pass, we need 60% of the voters to vote yes, but what we really need is for this pass by large amount. It’s time to vote YES with confidence that we finally have the much needed leadership in place and a strategic plan to improve our schools. A large voter turnout and strong percentage of YES votes will let everyone know we are all supportive and believe in the future of Chickasha schools.
Agreeing that this Bond issue is a good idea isn’t enough, our Community needs you to actually get out and Vote Yes! Next Tuesday, August 23rd is an opportunity to move our school system forward without raising taxes! A YES vote will get project improvements started later this year with all of them scheduled to be completed by 2026. Can you imagine the positive impact this will have and what Chickasha will look like in 2026? Wow, I can and it’s exciting. Vote Yes next Tuesday and let’s show today’s youth and the future of Chickasha that we believe in them and that we believe in #TheGoodStuff!
