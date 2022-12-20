I love Christmas! I especially love this time of year when things get festive and I see people that make me feel like it’s the most wonderful time of the year. What makes me feel the true Spirit of Christmas is when I see our Community helping each other. Recently one of our long time Downtown Merchants helped four ladies from Tulsa that were visiting the Leg Lamp. He talked to them about the Festival of Light and took the time to personally escort them out to the Park so that could experience all of “Christmas Town.” I bet those ladies shared that personalized friendly service with everyone they know in Tulsa.
One of the ladies that volunteers on the Keep Chickasha Beautiful committee recently posted on social media her holiday experience running errands around town. She described the kindness she saw in the lines at the Post Office and at local merchants. She detailed how she witnessed the Spirit of Christmas in each place she stopped. I really like her comment on Chickasha “to see kindness, be kind, and encourage kindness! This is what truly makes this city so great-it’s the people!” That’s a wonderful outlook during this Christmas Season.
I also saw on social media what one of the winners of the Chamber’s Buy Chickasha did with their winnings. She went and shopped at local merchants with the gift cards she won and took pictures at each place and posted everything on her social media. She provided insights about each business owner and why she enjoyed shopping there. What a great testimony of the Buy Chickasha program and the importance of supporting our local businesses.
This past weekend was simply incredible for our Town. We had two new restaurants open, we shuttled visitors from Downtown to the Festival of Light and we had tons of new visitors come to Chickasha to not just see the Leg Lamp, but also experience our Community by eating and shopping all over. I spoke to visitors that were mostly from other states and were here specifically to see the Leg Lamp. As they walked around Downtown, some saw Cycle Santa, some talked to the friendly shuttle drivers, some found out about the musical “A Christmas Story” at the Community Theater. Others discovered the Festival of Light for the first time. What a special weekend, especially if you part of the huge crowds that laughed and enjoyed the incredible performance of “A Christmas Story.”
My favorite Christmas movie is “It’s a Wonderful Life” and I love the quote “Remember, no man is a failure who has friends.” One of the many great things about Chickasha is how everyone knows each other and how friendly our town is to visitors. We have so much to be thankful for this Christmas Season. Merry Christmas to everyone that enjoys reading #TheGoodstuff each week. Chickasha…It really is a Wonderful Life!
