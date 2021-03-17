The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual awards banquet on April 9th. It will be an in person event held at the Fairgrounds to allow for social distancing. It’s exciting to think about all of us getting back together in person, rather than via Zoom. Getting our community together and recognizing outstanding volunteers and local businesses will be good for all, not just those being recognized.
The Chamber recently announced their keynote speaker for the event will be Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. In his role as Lt. Governor, he serves in many important roles, but the one that excites me the most is Secretary of Tourism and Branding for Oklahoma. In this role, he oversees the Department of Tourism and Recreation. He is our state’s biggest tourism ambassador and constantly stresses the importance of first impressions. He has a long list of successes in tourism and branding. Among them is that he has helped improve the state’s entry way signage and visitors centers by making them more welcoming and friendly. I believe we will be doing that later this year as well.
Lt. Governor Pinnell also serves on the Department of Commerce executive committee focusing on small business growth, entrepreneurship and workforce development. He is very active on social media focusing on the importance of shopping local and staycations within our state. On multiple conference calls or zooms, he has stressed the importance of standing out from the crowd and telling everyone about the positive things happening in your community.
Back during the holiday season, he made multiple social media posts applauding Chickasha for having a 40 foot inflatable leg lamp and for our campaign promoting the Festival of Light and a Hometown Christmas. The same issues he has such passion for on a state level, we can have on a local level. It’s the same formula for success, just scaled to fit a community the size of Chickasha.
I hope the turnout for the Chamber banquet is big, because it’s time. It’s time to celebrate our local businesses and hear their stories. Let’s welcome our Lt. Governor and show him what Chickasha hospitality is all about. As he passionately promotes the great state of Oklahoma, come April 9th I hope he will see the momentum we have in our strong community. Let’s take his advice and tell him about who we are, let’s tell him about #TheGoodStuff!
