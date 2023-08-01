As I write this column, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce lobby is full of people stopping by with well wishes on the celebration of 100 years of service to our business community. On August 1st of 1923, the Chamber officially started and has been going strong ever since. The Chamber board room is full of newspaper articles, pictures and Chamber guides from the past 100 years. It’s amazing to see how many people have served on the board, volunteered or served as a staff member! There are so many families that go back several generations that have made a positive impact on Chickasha.
Part of the current social media marketing that the Chamber does is to raise awareness of what a Chamber actually does for the business community. As a nonprofit, it depends on membership and sponsorship to provide the necessary support in planning events and helping local businesses. As I reviewed some of the history of Chickasha business, it’s evident that the Chamber has played a vital role in Chickasha’s success. In the past it has played a role in bringing in new business, helping existing businesses and advocating for progress in our town. So what does the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce do as we start our next 100 years?
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has 16 members on its board of directors. Board members serve a 3 year terms, but the Chair of the Chamber changes out every year. This provides an opportunity for a lot of people to provide leadership and have input in what the Chamber should be doing. The Chamber has board meetings once a month, but organizes multiple other meetings and social networking with the goal of building a consensus within our community and encouraging everyone to work together towards a common vision.
Currently the Chamber is involved in planning and executing the following annual events: Leadership Chickasha, State of the City, State of Education, The Oklahoma Food Truck Championship, Neewollah, the Festival of Light, the Christmas Parade, and Christmas in July. New events added this year include a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, a 4th of July Parade in the Park and coming this October an adult themed Fright Night! The Chamber also plans multiple shop local campaigns like Buy Chickasha, Shop Chickasha and other versions during Easter and Christmas in July. It also hosts monthly Chamber Connects, Women’s Wednesday’s, quarterly Young Professionals and frequent ribbon cuttings for new businesses. The Chamber also helps support committees like Keep Chickasha Beautiful, the Community Alliance and the Main Street Merchants.
For the past 100 years, the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce has provided leadership and vision as well as being a vocal proponent for everything Chickasha. Thank you for the hundreds of volunteers from the past and to the current ones of today that serve the Chamber so that it can serve our Community. Here’s to another 100 years of the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce serving up #TheGoodStuff!
